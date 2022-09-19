Slovenia will leave the Boxer programme

The Slovenian government announced on 15 September that the country will leave the Boxer programme. The decision was taken less than four months after the country signed a €281.5 million contract for the purchase of 45 vehicles.

The national MoD will now analyse other less-expensive capabilities, and provide a solution by the end of the year for the formation of the Medium Battalion Battle Group (SrBBSk) and Medium Combat Reconnaissance Battalion (SrBIB), which are part of the Slovenian commitment to NATO.

According to a press release issued by the Slovenian government, the withdrawal will allow the country to