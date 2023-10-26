Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems
Slovakia has taken delivery of two Rheinmetall Modular, Automatic and Network Capable Targeting and Interception System (MANTIS) air defence systems which will be deployed on the country’s eastern border with Ukraine and operated by Slovak Air Force Brigade (11 SVK AF Bde) Nitra.
The systems were donated by Germany to boost Slovakia's already fielded ground‐based air defence capabilities and are part of NATO efforts to boost defences along eastern flank members.
Slovak defence minister Martin Sklenár said: ‘It is proof that our alliance pays off for Slovakia. Along with our engagement in support of Ukraine, it brings us countless benefits as well as security and protection guarantees.’
The MANTIS air defence systems are currently being fielded to 11 SVK AF Bde Nitra and will protect critical national infrastructure facilities in eastern Slovakia. More than 100 SVK service personnel have been trained on MANTIS, including on all aspects of operation, firing and maintenance.
The system is a stationary, fully-automated weapon station designed to provide continuous air defence cover for ground installations such as military bases or forward-operating bases, defending against the effects of incoming rockets, artillery rounds, mortar shells and UAS.
Germany originally developed MANTIS to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan and the first were delivered in 2012.
