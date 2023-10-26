To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems﻿

26th October 2023 - 15:08 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Two MANTIS systems were delivered to Slovakian Defence Forces on 24 October. (Photo: Slovakian Ministry of Defence)

The MANTIS air defence system has been designed to protect vital structures and was developed to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan.

Slovakia has taken delivery of two Rheinmetall Modular, Automatic and Network Capable Targeting and Interception System (MANTIS) air defence systems which will be deployed on the country’s eastern border with Ukraine and operated by Slovak Air Force Brigade (11 SVK AF Bde) Nitra.

The systems were donated by Germany to boost Slovakia's already fielded ground‐based air defence capabilities and are part of NATO efforts to boost defences along eastern flank members.

Slovak defence minister Martin Sklenár said: ‘It is proof that our alliance pays off for Slovakia. Along with our engagement in support of Ukraine, it brings us countless benefits as well as security and protection guarantees.’

The MANTIS air defence systems are currently being fielded to 11 SVK AF Bde Nitra and will protect critical national infrastructure facilities in eastern Slovakia. More than 100 SVK service personnel have been trained on MANTIS, including on all aspects of operation, firing and maintenance.

The system is a stationary, fully-automated weapon station designed to provide continuous air defence cover for ground installations such as military bases or forward-operating bases, defending against the effects of incoming rockets, artillery rounds, mortar shells and UAS.

Germany originally developed MANTIS to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan and the first were delivered in 2012.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us