Singapore shows off new ARV and Leopard sights

The Singapore Army has rolled out a production prototype of the Next Generation - Armoured Recovery Vehicle (NG-ARV), as well as revealing a new Leopard 2SG sight.

The NG-ARV was developed by ST Kinetics, in parallel with the Next Generation - Armoured Fighting Vehicle that was unveiled in 2016. Both share the same chassis and the ARV requires three crewmen to operate: the commander, driver and mechanic.

Compared to smaller Bionix ARVs that are already in service, the NG-ARV is fully air-conditioned and has no fewer than nine cameras around the vehicle for closed-hatch operations. It also has other unspecified