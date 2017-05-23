Singapore shows off new ARV and Leopard sights
The Singapore Army has rolled out a production prototype of the Next Generation - Armoured Recovery Vehicle (NG-ARV), as well as revealing a new Leopard 2SG sight.
The NG-ARV was developed by ST Kinetics, in parallel with the Next Generation - Armoured Fighting Vehicle that was unveiled in 2016. Both share the same chassis and the ARV requires three crewmen to operate: the commander, driver and mechanic.
Compared to smaller Bionix ARVs that are already in service, the NG-ARV is fully air-conditioned and has no fewer than nine cameras around the vehicle for closed-hatch operations. It also has other unspecified
