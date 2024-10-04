Singapore enhances air defence coverage for army forces in the field

The fielding of the Rafael SPYDER (Surface-to-air PYthon and DERby) ground-based air defence system by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF’s) Divisional Air Defence Group (DAG) could afford Singapore Army units better force protection against threats from the air.

DAG units operate alongside the army to provide air defence over their operating areas.

While the SPYDER system has been in service since 2011 with the RSAF’s 165 Squadron, it has typically been deployed as part of the Island Air Defence (IAD) System. The system provides a multi-layered and networked air defence coverage over Singapore with a variety of radar