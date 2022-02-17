Singapore Airshow 2022: Rafael welcomes All-in-One into the SPYDER family

FN Herstal sells fire control units to European SOF
An unnamed European SOF unit has ordered FN FCU Mk3 fire control systems to enhance accuracy with multi-shot grenade launchers.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel showcased its SPYDER All-in-One (AIO) ground-based air defence (GBAD) system for the first time at Singapore Airshow 2022.
The AIO concept is the latest in the SPYDER family of mobile air defence systems, which is understood to have seen combat action with Georgian forces during the war with Russia in 2008 and with India against Pakistan just after the Balakot Airstrike in 2019.
The SPYDER family comprises short-range (SR), extended-range (ER), medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) variants. The SPYDER-SR/-ER deploys the Python-5 short-range missile and the I-Derby or I-Derby ER medium/long-range missile from
