  • Singapore Airshow 2022: Rafael welcomes All-in-One into the SPYDER family

17th February 2022 - 02:41 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

Models of the SPYDER-AIO and I-DOME AIO on the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems booth at the Singapore Airshow 2022. (Photo: Roy Choo)

The SPYDER-AIO integrates all the functions of a SPYDER GBAD system onto one platform.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel showcased its SPYDER All-in-One (AIO) ground-based air defence (GBAD) system for the first time at Singapore Airshow 2022.

The AIO concept is the latest in the SPYDER family of mobile air defence systems, which is understood to have seen combat action with Georgian forces during the war with Russia in 2008 and with India against Pakistan just after the Balakot Airstrike in 2019.

The SPYDER family comprises short-range (SR), extended-range (ER), medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) variants. The SPYDER-SR/-ER deploys the Python-5 short-range missile and the I-Derby or I-Derby ER medium/long-range missile from

