Serbia pushes new and improved weapons to showcase native capabilities

In the past, Serbia had a substantial military industrial base as part of the former Yugoslavia, which distanced itself from the Cold War and created a notable local manufacturing capability.

Following the break-up of Yugoslavia, the smaller constituent countries have looked for how to leverage their industrial productivity.

At Partner 2025 in late September, Serbia showed the path it was following with a focus on improving existing weapons and platforms as well as developing new products yet to be introduced into service.

One new platform on display at the exhibition was the Nova anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) developed by Yugoimport. Officials at