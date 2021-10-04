Senop awarded night vision sensor contract for Finnish CV9030 fleet

Finland announced an upgrade of its CV9030 fleet earlier this year (Photo: Senop)

Senop expands its portfolio with two new products thanks to Finnish IFV order.

Senop has received an order for the development of night vision sensors for Finland’s CV9030 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs). Earlier this summer, the Finnish MoD announced that the CV9030 fleet will be upgraded in the coming years, this order is part of the mid-life extension.

The value of the order is significant, and deliveries will take place over several years. Senop is responsible for the development of the reserve sight and barrel camera.

‘With the order, Senop's product portfolio will grow with two new products, which will also open up completely new business opportunities in the future,’ said Aki Korhonen, managing director of Senop. Korhonen also emphasised that development work will be done in close cooperation with the Finnish CV9030 end user.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Finland has 102 CV90 vehicles in service, and work on the upgrade programme will run from 2022 to 2026.