BAE Systems to upgrade Finnish CV90s

The CV90 platform is engineered to provide optimum mobility and agility. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has signed a contract with Finland to extend the CV90’s capabilities into the 2030s.

Finland has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the army’s fleet of CV90s.

The contract is valued at up to $32million with options and includes a mid-life extension programme to increase the vehicle’s combat efficiency for the future battlefield.

The upgrades will be carried out between 2022-2026.

The contract will focus on upgrading the general availability and maintainability of the vehicle, further develop in-service safety and enhance the system’s technology and software.

Finland is the latest in the CV90 club to significantly re-invest in the platform. Four of seven nations that use the CV90 have recently signed lifetime extension contracts.

The CV90 club represents the seven countries that operate the platform and significantly they take part in two days of collaborative meetings to develop the CV90’s capabilities.

7 nations use the CV90 including, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Around 1,300 CV90s are currently in service.

This wave of reinvestment and modernisation shows the level of confidence in the combat-proven CV-90 platform.

However, it may begin to lose ground to a new generation of infantry fighting vehicles that have been purpose-built for easy integration of C4I, lethality, mobility and survivability subsystems.