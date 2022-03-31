Saab to demonstrate MSHORAD in ‘near future’

Saab revealed on 30 March that it expects to hold live firing demonstrations of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system in front of potential customers ‘in the near future’.

The company added that successful system integration and test firings have already been conducted in the last 12 months, in cooperation with Czech company SVOS using the ‘new-generation’ MARS 4x4 modular armoured vehicle.

MSHORAD blends the capabilities of a vehicle-mounted RBS 70 NG missile system plus the Giraffe 1X multi-mission 3D air defence radar with Drone Tracker.

The overall system includes a vehicle-based Mobile Firing Unit, a Mobile Radar Unit and a Saab C2 system, to deliver what Saab called ‘a 360°, 75 km situational awareness and the capability to target the most challenging UAV threats’.

While MARS is the platform used for initial test firings, Saab stated that ‘MSHORAD’s ease of integration means customers can choose from a wide range of vehicle types. It also has a dismounted capability such as from atop buildings where it can provide an additional form of operational advantage’.