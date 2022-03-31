Saab to demonstrate MSHORAD in ‘near future’

DSA 2022: Malaysian UNIFIL contingent to receive Ejder Yalçin 4x4s
Twenty new armoured vehicles for MALBATT in Lebanon will include the Aselsan SARP RWS.
Saab revealed on 30 March that it expects to hold live firing demonstrations of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system in front of potential customers ‘in the near future’.
The company added that successful system integration and test firings have already been conducted in the last 12 months, in cooperation with Czech company SVOS using the ‘new-generation’ MARS 4x4 modular armoured vehicle.
MSHORAD blends the capabilities of a vehicle-mounted RBS 70 NG missile system plus the Giraffe 1X multi-mission 3D air defence radar with Drone Tracker.
The overall system includes a vehicle-based Mobile Firing Unit, a Mobile Radar Unit and a Saab C2 system, to deliver what Saab called ‘a 360°, 75 km situational awareness and the capability to target the most challenging UAV threats’.
While MARS is the platform used for initial test firings, Saab stated that ‘MSHORAD’s ease of integration means customers can choose from a wide range of vehicle types. It also has a dismounted capability such as from atop buildings where it can provide an additional form of operational advantage’.
Russian light armoured vehicles have suffered heavy casualties in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, but what are the reasons?
The Indian Army plans to operate the new all-terrain vehicles in both mountainous and marshy areas.
There are only a few new armour programmes in the Asia-Pacific region and a number of programmes are nearing completion, but Pearson Engineering believes there is potential to provide military armoured vehicle fleets with additional capabilities.
W&E Platt aims to enhance the STANAG protection rating for its weapons mounts while it attempts to attract business in Southeast Asia.
Malaysian manufacturer MILDEF Technologies showcased its Light Tactical Surveillance Vehicle at DSA 2022.