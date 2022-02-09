Argentina broadens adoption of RBS 70 NG

UK buys Dassault 900LX to replace BAe 146 command support transport fleet
The Armed Forces of the Argentine Republic have ordered additional RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS units from Saab, the Swedish company announced on 8 February.
‘The Argentine Navy has been a user of the RBS 70 since 1984 and is now upgrading to the latest RBS 70 NG,’ Saab noted in a statement, adding that the Argentine Army and Argentine Air Force will also receive the MANPADS (plus training simulators) under the latest order.
Argentina is the fifth country to order the RBS 70 NG, following Brazil, the Czech Republic, Singapore and Sweden.
Compared with the baseline RBS 70, the RBS 70 NG launcher features an improved TI night sight, enabling 24h target engagement without the need of the legacy 24kg clip-on night device.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the addition of an auto-tracker, with manual override and visual cueing, provides a greater first-time hit probability throughout the NG missile's 8km range.
A $100 million FMS deal would see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.
Russia may use an exercise in Belarus on 10-20 February to augment its forces before an invasion of Ukraine.
While much attention focuses on the equipment Ukraine is receiving from foreign allies in its current stand-off with Russia, the domestic defence industry has been particularly active in overseas markets.
As Boeing continues to maintain a strong KC-46 production record, will negotiations between the manufacturer and the USAF on a RVS 2.0 baseline configuration prove pivotal to overcoming technical difficulties?
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are requesting missile defence equipment from the US under the FMS programme.