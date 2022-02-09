To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Argentina broadens adoption of RBS 70 NG

9th February 2022 - 10:34 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Argentine army, navy and air force will all receive the RBS 70 NG MANPADS from Saab. (Photo: Saab)

All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.

The Armed Forces of the Argentine Republic have ordered additional RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS units from Saab, the Swedish company announced on 8 February.

‘The Argentine Navy has been a user of the RBS 70 since 1984 and is now upgrading to the latest RBS 70 NG,’ Saab noted in a statement, adding that the Argentine Army and Argentine Air Force will also receive the MANPADS (plus training simulators) under the latest order.

Argentina is the fifth country to order the RBS 70 NG, following Brazil, the Czech Republic, Singapore and Sweden.

Compared with the baseline RBS 70, the RBS 70 NG launcher features an improved TI night sight, enabling 24h target engagement without the need of the legacy 24kg clip-on night device.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the addition of an auto-tracker, with manual override and visual cueing, provides a greater first-time hit probability throughout the NG missile's 8km range.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us