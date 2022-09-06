Saab kindles international interest with MSHORAD live firing test

Saab conducted the first live firing tests of its Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system in Sweden on 30 August, in an event attended by 15 potential customers from NATO and non-NATO countries.

During the test, a total of five successful firings were executed — four by day and one at night —with an RBS 70 NG Mobile Firing Unit (MFU) on a MARS-S330 vehicle against several targets, including a DJI Matrice 300 RTK quadcopter and an elevated AS365 N3 helicopter frame.

In the first scenario during the live test, the quadcopter was identified by the MSHORAD’s Giraffe 1X radar as it