Russia receives final batch of BMP-3s from Rostec subsidiary

Tyron Runflat doubles production for new order
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
Kurganmashzavod has completed deliveries of BMP-3 IFVs to the Russian Ground Forces, according to parent company Rostec.
Under a two-year contract signed in 2019 with the Russian MoD, Kurganmashzavod agreed to supply 168 BMP-3s between 2020 and 2021.
‘The new equipment will replenish the technical fleet of all military districts of Russia,’ Rostec announced in a 14 January statement.
It added: ‘At the moment, the company continues to develop aimed at strengthening the tactical and technical characteristics of these machines. In particular, Kurganmashzavod specialists are working to increase their survivability on the battlefield, including by installing dynamic protection [additional slat armour] on the BMP-3.’
Kurganmashzavod plans in 2022 to begin serial production of the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank for the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV).
‘In the first quarter of this year, state tests of this unique combat vehicle will be completed,’ said Rostec industrial director Bekkhan Ozdoev.
With the goal to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in complex terrain, DARPA will conduct two field experiments this year under the RACER programme.
New Russian 6S19 system has a 25% longer range than in-service grenade launchers, says Rostec.
Acquisition by Finland of three Patria 6x6 vehicles for pre-series testing will be followed by a contract for 160 vehicles in 2023.
Croatia will pay $145.3 million for 89 Bradley M2A2 IFVs, with the US donating $51.1 million.
Autonomous systems could meet future 'last-mile' logistics requirements for the British Army, with developments ongoing under Project Theseus.