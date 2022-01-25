Russia receives final batch of BMP-3s from Rostec subsidiary

Newly delivered BMP-3s for Russia include additional slat armour. (Photo: Rostec)

The latest BMP-3 IFVs for the Russian Ground Forces include additional slat armour.

Kurganmashzavod has completed deliveries of BMP-3 IFVs to the Russian Ground Forces, according to parent company Rostec.

Under a two-year contract signed in 2019 with the Russian MoD, Kurganmashzavod agreed to supply 168 BMP-3s between 2020 and 2021.

‘The new equipment will replenish the technical fleet of all military districts of Russia,’ Rostec announced in a 14 January statement.

It added: ‘At the moment, the company continues to develop aimed at strengthening the tactical and technical characteristics of these machines. In particular, Kurganmashzavod specialists are working to increase their survivability on the battlefield, including by installing dynamic protection [additional slat armour] on the BMP-3.’

Kurganmashzavod plans in 2022 to begin serial production of the Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank for the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV).

‘In the first quarter of this year, state tests of this unique combat vehicle will be completed,’ said Rostec industrial director Bekkhan Ozdoev.