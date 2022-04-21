To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russian deliveries of S-400 to India proceed

21st April 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

India has received a consignment of training equipment and simulators for its S-400 air defence system. (Rosoboronexport)

Putin's invasion of Ukraine seems not yet to have affected the delivery of S-400 systems to India.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun receiving simulators and training equipment for its five S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems ordered in late 2018.

Military sources said the consignment arrived on schedule by sea and air in early April. It came ahead of the second S-400 regiment, deliveries of which are due to begin in early May, despite US-led sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The IAF received its first S-400 system in late 2021, and has since deployed it at a base in India’s northern Punjab state close to the Pakistani border.

India, however, faces the possibility

