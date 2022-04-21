Russian deliveries of S-400 to India proceed

NZ, awaiting new Bushmasters, sells surplus NZLAVs to Chile
New Zealand has been looking to sell off surplus-to-requirement NZLAVs for some time, even more so as it awaits its first Bushmasters later this year.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun receiving simulators and training equipment for its five S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems ordered in late 2018.
Military sources said the consignment arrived on schedule by sea and air in early April. It came ahead of the second S-400 regiment, deliveries of which are due to begin in early May, despite US-led sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.
The IAF received its first S-400 system in late 2021, and has since deployed it at a base in India’s northern Punjab state close to the Pakistani border.
India, however, faces the possibility
Ukrainian short-range air defence capabilities are bolstered by Mistral SAM missiles donated by Norway.
After 27 months of tests and evaluations, the US Army has chosen the XM250 light machine gun and XM5 rifle as two of its Next Generation Squad Weapons.
The CAVS programme includes significant levels of vehicle protection but the question remains of how to protect troops from modern anti-armour weapons remains.
The FY2022 federal government funding bill allocated $18.3 million for the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle. In line with its Arctic Strategy, the US Army also included the programme in its FY2023 request.