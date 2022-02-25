India strengthens air defence network with S-400

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed the first of five Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems at one of its bases in northern Punjab, close to the Pakistan border.

Military sources said the installation of the S-400 system, which began arriving by sea and air in late 2021, is scheduled for imminent completion jointly by Russian and Indian technicians. It will undergo 'acceptance' trials before becoming a part of India's multi-layered air defence network.

From the IAF base some 300km north of Delhi, the S-400 battery would be able to 'monitor' Pakistani military aerial activity to its