India strengthens air defence network with S-400

25th February 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

India is currently setting up its first S-400 battery 300km north of Delhi, near the borders with Pakistan and China. (Rosoboronexport)

The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed the first of five Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems at one of its bases in northern Punjab, close to the Pakistan border.

Military sources said the installation of the S-400 system, which began arriving by sea and air in late 2021, is scheduled for imminent completion jointly by Russian and Indian technicians. It will undergo 'acceptance' trials before becoming a part of India's multi-layered air defence network.

From the IAF base some 300km north of Delhi, the S-400 battery would be able to 'monitor' Pakistani military aerial activity to its

