India strengthens air defence network with S-400

Bulgaria to prioritise army modernisation in 2022
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed the first of five Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems at one of its bases in northern Punjab, close to the Pakistan border.
Military sources said the installation of the S-400 system, which began arriving by sea and air in late 2021, is scheduled for imminent completion jointly by Russian and Indian technicians. It will undergo 'acceptance' trials before becoming a part of India's multi-layered air defence network.
From the IAF base some 300km north of Delhi, the S-400 battery would be able to 'monitor' Pakistani military aerial activity to its
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.
FN Elity will be put on display at the Enforce Tac trade show. Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, it maximises first hit probability at long range, night and day.
Elphinstone is expanding to meet the demands of a A$1 billion contract with the Australian MoD to manufacture Huntsman howitzers.
The Netherlands is the NATO member state to announce a military aid package for Ukraine, to include either Accuracy International or Barrett sniper rifles, or a combination of both.
Czech infantry are equipped with a new bayonet for their CZ BREN 2 rifles.