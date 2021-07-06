Sluggish expansion holds back Taifun family

Kamaz subsidiary Remdiesel is on track to begin serial deliveries of the Naparnik (Partner) 4x4 armoured escort vehicle — part of the Taifun family of protected vehicles — by the end of 2021.

Vladimir Kuimov, head of the Military Representative Office in the Russian MoD, confirmed that the first batch of 11 Naparniks will be provided for the Russian Ground Forces.

The design of Naparnik is based on the K-4386 Taifun-VDV, deliveries of which are set to start this month for the Russian Airborne Troops after the vehicle completed state trials.

‘It is a modern and more protected vehicle for ...