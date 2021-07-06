Sluggish expansion holds back Taifun family

WFEL begins Boxer production work in the UK
Boxer sub-assemblies are being turned out at a factory in Stockport.
Kamaz subsidiary Remdiesel is on track to begin serial deliveries of the Naparnik (Partner) 4x4 armoured escort vehicle — part of the Taifun family of protected vehicles — by the end of 2021.
Vladimir Kuimov, head of the Military Representative Office in the Russian MoD, confirmed that the first batch of 11 Naparniks will be provided for the Russian Ground Forces.
The design of Naparnik is based on the K-4386 Taifun-VDV, deliveries of which are set to start this month for the Russian Airborne Troops after the vehicle completed state trials.
‘It is a modern and more protected vehicle for ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Boxer sub-assemblies are being turned out at a factory in Stockport.
The German Bundeswehr is pushing ahead with the upgrade of its entire inventory of Puma IFVs as it heads towards the development of a new armoured division.
As European armies embark on upgrades to their heavy armoured forces, France finally initiates its Leclerc tank upgrade programme that has been planned for the past six years.
OCCAR has selected the consortium of Hensoldt and Theon Sensors for the delivery of Binocular Night Vision Goggles.
A multipurpose all-terrain vehicle is being put through its paces by USMC and USSOCOM with production verification testing — but how will it fare in the FY2022 budget?
The Czech Army's delayed artillery fire control system acquisition programme is finally set to come to fruition this year. The challenge now is to decide between the systems on offer.