Romania signs $7.2 billion deal to buy 32 F-35A jets

The Romanian government has confirmed its intent to purchase 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft. A Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) was signed with Lockheed Martin via a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) on the 21 November.

The US$7.2 billion purchase was greenlit by the US State Department back in September 2024. The approval for these aircraft now makes Romania the 20th country to introduce F-35s into its fleet. According to Lockheed Martin, they will integrate with Romania Air Force’s F-16 fleets.

"We are pleased to welcome Romania into the F-35 enterprise," said Lt. Gen Mike Schmidt, director and programme executive officer of the F-35 Joint Program Office. "The integration of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft into the Romanian Air Force will significantly strengthen NATO's deterrence capabilities by providing unmatched strategic, operational, and tactical advantages.”

The F-35 Joint Programme Office would also reportedly ensure a “successful transition” for the fleet and provide support for F-35 pilots and maintenance crew.

““The process of modernization of the Air Force will continue with the purchase of the latest generation F-35 aircraft,” the office of Romania’s President said in a statement.

According to responses to the media from US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, the F-35As the jets will be delivered “as quickly as possible” although “it will take some time to acquire the planes”. They are expected to be in Romania by 2030.

She added that there would be a programme established for training F-35 pilots, potentially building on the F-16 training centre already in the country.

