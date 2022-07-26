Roketsan delivers Sungur MANPADS to Turkish Armed Forces

The Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries (SSB) announced on 25 July that Roketsan has delivered the first batch of the Sungur MANPADS to the national armed forces.

The portable Sungur features an imaging IR seeker head and can target UAVs, jets and helicopters from beyond visual range. Turkish defence procurement agency SSB claimed in a LinkedIn announcement.

Roketsan also markets a vehicle-mounted Sungur air defence missile system developed for short-range air defence of moving/stationary troops and facilities located on or near the battlefield.

Interest in MANPADS has increased since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in late February 2022, as shoulder-fited anti-aircraft weapons have proved effective in the hands of Ukrainian defenders.

To date, thousands of FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS have been delivered to Ukraine.

This article was amended on 26 July to mention the imaging infrared seeker.