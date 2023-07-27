Roketsan Burc mobile air defence system revealed at IDEF
Roketsan is displaying an expanded air defence capability portfolio at IDEF 2023, presenting its Burc mobile air defence system (MADS) integrated onto an FNSS Pars 8x8 AFV.
Mounted on the roof of the Pars, Burc is installed in an electrically operated remote-controlled turret which can be traversed through a full 360° with a maximum elevation of the 20mm cannon being +90°.
The turret is armed with a three-barrelled electrically operated Gatling gun which can fire various types of 20x102mm ammunition including high-explosive (HE), HE incendiary and armour piercing incendiary.
The cannon has a cyclic rate of fire of up to 750
