Rifle court case triggers finger-pointing at Thales

Thales Australia has been found guilty of engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct, breaching a non-disclosure agreement, and breaching an obligation of confidence against Nioa and Austrian company Madritsch.
On 26 July, the Queensland Supreme Court delivered the judgement, which centres on the EF88 5.56mm bullpup rifle.
The dispute arose after Nioa and Madritsch partnered to provide Thales with a bolt unlocking solution for the EF88 rifle, which is known as the F90 in the Australian company’s catalogue.
Problems had arisen, as Australian soldiers firing a 40mm grenade from the underslung grenade launcher on the EF88 were then unable ...
Milrem Robotics, maker of the THeMIS UGV, showcased autonomous off-road capabilities during the first demonstration of the European standard UGV project, known as iMUGS.
At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.
The growing domestic industrial base in Turkey is capable of delivering several armoured vehicle programmes — but stumbling blocks remain, especially with the difficult Altay MBT programme.
The French Army wants to improve the survivability of its new Scorpion series of armoured vehicles with Active Protection Systems under its Prometeus programme.
After earlier efforts to replace the USMC's LAV-25 8x8 wheeled vehicle it has embarked on the Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme to develop new platforms to choose from. However, the USMC is also looking at an alternative option to modify the ACV as well.