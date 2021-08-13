Rifle court case triggers finger-pointing at Thales

Thales Australia has been found guilty of engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct, breaching a non-disclosure agreement, and breaching an obligation of confidence against Nioa and Austrian company Madritsch.

On 26 July, the Queensland Supreme Court delivered the judgement, which centres on the EF88 5.56mm bullpup rifle.

The dispute arose after Nioa and Madritsch partnered to provide Thales with a bolt unlocking solution for the EF88 rifle, which is known as the F90 in the Australian company’s catalogue.

Problems had arisen, as Australian soldiers firing a 40mm grenade from the underslung grenade launcher on the EF88 were then unable ...