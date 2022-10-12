Ringtausch brings indirect German aid to Ukraine
Rheinmetall is supplying the Czech Republic with tanks and other armoured vehicles after the company signed a contract with the German and Czech MoDs on 11 October.
The Czech armed forces will be receiving upgraded Leopard 2A4 MBTs and Buffalo ARV 3 armoured recovery vehicles. In turn, the Czech military will transfer military equipment (probably including T-72 MBTs) to Ukraine under the German government’s “Ringtausch” equipment exchange programme.
Work on the Leopards and Buffalos ‘has already begun’, Rheinmetall noted in a company statement. The first vehicle is due to be shipped in December 2022, with deliveries to be completed by the end of 2023.
The Czech order includes ammunition as well as a service package encompassing training and spare parts.
The German authorities have been reluctant to supply Ukraine directly with the equipment Kyiv is demanding, leading to criticism that the government has been over-reliant on Russian energy supplies.
