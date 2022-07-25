US Army seeks more 120mm training ammo for Abrams

Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) each received new contract modifications from the US Army for 120mm tank training ammunition, the DoD announced on 22 July.

The latest deals from US Army Contracting Command are worth $16.12 million and $15.09 million respectively for Northrop Grumman and GDOTS.

Each company is expected to complete the work by 30 September 2026.

On 26 May 2022, Northrop Grumman Systems was awarded a $66.7 million contract for 120mm M1002 New Production multi-purpose tank training rounds, 120mm M865A1 New Production kinetic energy rounds, and M1002 Ammo Can Refurbishment Tank Training requirements.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems was awarded a $50.8 million contract for 120mm M1002 New Production multi-purpose tank training rounds and 120mm M865A1 New Production kinetic energy rounds.

The 120mm tank training rounds are used by the US Army with its M1A2 Abrams MBTs.