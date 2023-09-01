Rheinmetall delivers Mission Master XT UGV to Norway for extreme terrain operations

The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment awarded Rheinmetall the contract months after the company took part in Artic mobility trials in Finland, where the autonomy and mobility of the Mission Master XT were put to the test. The trials took place in -30°C temperatures and the vehicle successfully navigated through icy rivers and difficult terrain.

Developed by Rheinmetall Canada in 2021, the Mission Master XT is designed to tackle ice and snow, as well as sandy, rocky and mountainous topography. Amphibious capabilities allow it to float and swim while maintaining its full payload capacity.

Weighing in at 2,217kg it can carry a 1,000kg payload, allowing troops to transport special equipment to hard-to-reach locations. The diesel engine allows it to travel 750km without refuelling, while internal batteries enable up to six hours of silent watch operations.

The UGV is driven by Rheinmetall PATH, an AI-powered navigation system that can be installed on any vehicle. This agnostic suite of sensors and perception algorithms enables Mission Master vehicles to navigate autonomously, while keeping soldiers out of harm’s way.