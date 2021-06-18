To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Rheinmetall expands Mission Master family with flexibility in mind

18th June 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in London

Mission Master XT, (Credits: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall expands its family of Mission Master vehicles by unveiling Mission Master XT, a new 4x4 autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (A-UGV).

Rheinmetall Canada announced on 17 June the debut of a new high-mobility 4x4 platform to expand its Mission Master family of A-UGVs.

The firm hit the UGV market in 2018 with its Mission Master eight-wheeled UGV, which is now renamed Mission Master SP (Silent Partner) as Rheinmetall expands its offer.

Mission Master XT is a four-wheeled A-UGV designed to carry cargo over extreme terrain. It weighs 2.2t and is powered by a diesel engine that allows the vehicle to cover distances up to 750km without refuelling.

The A-UGV can carry a 1,000kg payload (more than its sister platforms ...

