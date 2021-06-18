Rheinmetall expands Mission Master family with flexibility in mind

Rheinmetall Canada announced on 17 June the debut of a new high-mobility 4x4 platform to expand its Mission Master family of A-UGVs.

The firm hit the UGV market in 2018 with its Mission Master eight-wheeled UGV, which is now renamed Mission Master SP (Silent Partner) as Rheinmetall expands its offer.

Mission Master XT is a four-wheeled A-UGV designed to carry cargo over extreme terrain. It weighs 2.2t and is powered by a diesel engine that allows the vehicle to cover distances up to 750km without refuelling.

The A-UGV can carry a 1,000kg payload (more than its sister platforms ...