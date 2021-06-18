Rheinmetall expands Mission Master family with flexibility in mind

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Rheinmetall Canada announced on 17 June the debut of a new high-mobility 4x4 platform to expand its Mission Master family of A-UGVs.
The firm hit the UGV market in 2018 with its Mission Master eight-wheeled UGV, which is now renamed Mission Master SP (Silent Partner) as Rheinmetall expands its offer.
Mission Master XT is a four-wheeled A-UGV designed to carry cargo over extreme terrain. It weighs 2.2t and is powered by a diesel engine that allows the vehicle to cover distances up to 750km without refuelling.
The A-UGV can carry a 1,000kg payload (more than its sister platforms ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.