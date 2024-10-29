Raytheon transitions GhostEye MR radar into production phase

RTX’s Raytheon has been progressing with the development and maturation of its multi-mission GhostEye MR advanced medium-range radar and is now transitioning the sensor into the production phase.

An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the system would continue to undergo testing and evaluation as Raytheon proceeds with its partnership with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Although the official noted that “a key next step” in the maturation process of GhostEye MR would be a live fire demonstration, he could not disclose details about the schedule