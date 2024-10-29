To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon transitions GhostEye MR radar into production phase

29th October 2024 - 21:22 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

GhostEye MR advanced medium-range radar. (Photo: Raytheon)

The sensor was recently tested by the US Air Force and US Navy and will continue to undergo testing and evaluation.

RTX’s Raytheon has been progressing with the development and maturation of its multi-mission GhostEye MR advanced medium-range radar and is now transitioning the sensor into the production phase.

An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the system would continue to undergo testing and evaluation as Raytheon proceeds with its partnership with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Although the official noted that “a key next step” in the maturation process of GhostEye MR would be a live fire demonstration, he could not disclose details about the schedule

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

