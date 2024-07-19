To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon’s SM-6 demonstrated with US Army missile defence and C2 systems

19th July 2024 - 20:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

As part of the test track data from an LTAMDS system was used. (Image: Raytheon)

The test took place as part of Valiant Shield which is a bi-annual exercise that brings US allies and partners together to develop, test and train in a relevant and realistic environment.

As part of Valiant Shield 2024 Raytheon has demonstrated its long-range Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) to simulate a complex missile engagement integrated with US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, (LTAMDS) and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).

The SM-6 (RIM-174 Standard ERAM) is a surface-to-air supersonic missile in service with the US Navy, launched from cruisers and destroyers, capable of engaging crewed and uncrewed, fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft and land-attack or anti-ship cruise missiles in flight.

Using SM-6 engagement control software interfaced with Northrop Grumman’s IBCS and track data from Raytheon’s LTAMDS simulator, the test, according to the company, demonstrated the successful integration of these existing, respective Army and Navy programme capabilities.

Raytheon said: “This proves the feasibility of SM-6 as an additional effector within the Army [missile defence] architecture including IBCS and LTAMDS.

“The experiment, which used a combination of physical systems' hardware and simulation, demonstrated the effective detection and identification of an in-coming threat, target and track data transfer, launch command and the successful guide to missile intercept.”

