Raytheon to supply US Army with extra Stingers

Raytheon is to supply more Stinger to the US Army amid concerns that donations to Ukraine have severely depleted stocks of the MANPADS.

Raytheon is to provide the US Army with additional FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS ‘and associated equipment’, the DoD revealed on 29 August.

Work on the latest $34.58 million deal from US Army Contracting Command will be completed by 30 June 2026.

The US and several of its NATO allies have provided thousands of Stingers to aid Ukrainian resistance against the ongoing Russian invasion.

However, lawmakers in Washington DC are concerned that generosity towards Ukraine has considerably depleted US reserves of Stingers and replenishment could take 12 months or longer.

For example, Senate Appropriations Committee member John Boozman highlighted on 3 May the ‘increased demand resulting from the US current efforts to bolster Ukrainian defence’. He pointed out that the minimum rate of sustainment for Javelin and Stinger stockpiles is ‘being stretched into two years’.