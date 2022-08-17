Latvia donates howitzers and helicopters to Ukraine
The Latvian Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that the nation had delivered four helicopters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The donation consists of two Mi-17 helicopters and two Mi-2 helicopters in partially disassembled form. The Ukrainian Air Force will begin to bring the helicopters into service once the assembly is fully completed.
Prior to delivery, helicopter painting was carried out and one of the Mi-17s underwent overhaul work.
The next day following the announcement, the Ministry of Defence released another statement that it had supplied Ukraine with six M109A5Oe self-propelled howitzers and associated ammunition.
The Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, has already taken to Twitter to express appreciation stating that the howitzers are already making a difference on the battlefield.
The range of the howitzer is 22km with standard ammunition, this increases with advanced-action ammunition to 30km.
Latvia has consistently provided support to Ukraine since the start of the invasion, it has donated more than €200 million in the form of weapons, personal equipment, UAVs, rations, ammunition, anti-tank weapons and stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
