US military assistance to Ukraine approaches $10 billion

11th August 2022 - 09:21 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The newest package of equipment comprises 1,000 Javelin anti-tank weapons. (Photo: US Army)

﻿The DoD has announced a $1 billion security aid package for Ukraine, bringing its total donations to almost $10 billion.

The DoD on 8 August announced the largest-ever single drawdown of arms and equipment for Ukraine. With this 18th assistance package, valued at $1 billion, US donations to the Ukrainian armed forces total $9.8 billion.

Features of the newest drawdown included 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

It also included an undisclosed sum of ammunition for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).

In terms of ground equipment, the US government will ship 1,000 Javelin ATGMs; hundreds of AT4 anti-armour systems; twenty 120mm mortar

