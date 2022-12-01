Qatar continues to enhance counter-UAS capabilities as World Cup continues
The US has approved the possible sale of the Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) systems of systems to Qatar for an estimated cost of $1 billion.
The FS-LIDS is a counter-small UAS kinetic system with multiple hardware and software parts that are interoperable.
Qatar has requested to buy ten FS-LIDS systems of systems which includes 200 Coyote Block 2 interceptors, an electronic warfare package, Coyote launchers, ku-band Multi-Function Radio Frequency System radars, Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control, EO/IR cameras and a range of support services and equipment.
The video above, produced by SRC Defense (a contributor to FS-LIDS), demonstrates the system of systems' utility.
The principal contractors in the deal are Raytheon and Northrop Grumman.
The Gulf country has been steadily enlarging its C-UAS capabilities, particularly in the run-up to the ongoing World Cup. One of the other systems at the heart of its C-UAS strategy is the Fortem SkyDome.
More from Land Warfare
-
L3Harris enables better communication for British soldiers
L3Harris has secured a £90 million contract to provide AN/PRC-163 radios to the British Army.
-
Australia delays armoured vehicle replacement decision till 2023
The chances of Land 400 Phase 3 retaining its original look for 450 new IFVs grow more and more strained.
-
New submachine guns for Indian Army are approved
The Indian Army is on the hunt for new 9mm submachine guns, and a domestic solution looks the most likely option.
-
New data link ties Patriot missile into Integrated Battle Command System
A combination of Northrop Grumman's IBCS and a Lockheed Martin data link contributed towards successful Patriot interception of cruise missile surrogate targets.
-
Patria extends life of Finnish Army armoured vehicles to maintain key capability
Patria has completed an upgrade programme for the Finnish Army's XA-180 6x6 APC fleet, extending its service life into the 2040s.