Qatar continues to enhance counter-UAS capabilities as World Cup continues

The US has approved the possible sale of the Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) systems of systems to Qatar for an estimated cost of $1 billion.

The FS-LIDS is a counter-small UAS kinetic system with multiple hardware and software parts that are interoperable.

Qatar has requested to buy ten FS-LIDS systems of systems which includes 200 Coyote Block 2 interceptors, an electronic warfare package, Coyote launchers, ku-band Multi-Function Radio Frequency System radars, Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control, EO/IR cameras and a range of support services and equipment.

The video above, produced by SRC Defense (a contributor to FS-LIDS), demonstrates the system of systems' utility.

The principal contractors in the deal are Raytheon and Northrop Grumman.

The Gulf country has been steadily enlarging its C-UAS capabilities, particularly in the run-up to the ongoing World Cup. One of the other systems at the heart of its C-UAS strategy is the Fortem SkyDome.