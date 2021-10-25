Joint initiative targets small UAS threat

Teledyne FLIR introduces new infrared camera module and four neutrino IS series Models
Teledyne FLIR’s portfolio now includes advanced camera and integrated continuous zoom lenses.
Against a growing plethora of tactical solutions to deal with the small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) threat, US Army representatives utilised the recent AUSA annual meeting in Washington DC, to describe a consolidated approach.
Representing the new Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO), US Army COL Rob Hensley characterised the use of sUAS – also known as Group 1-3 UAS – as ‘low-cost/high-reward’ ISR and lethal-attack threats.
‘The US is facing a variety of threats, everywhere from strategic near-peer competitors to regional powers, along with failed weak states, criminal organisations and even hobbyists who present a hazard …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Teledyne FLIR’s portfolio now includes advanced camera and integrated continuous zoom lenses.
AESA radar is ready for integration by Naval Group aboard FDI frigates.
A new EW system nullifies sources of interference and collects intelligence on frequency-hopping targets.
ADA proved its immunity against GPS jammers for the IDF during Operation 'Guardian of the Walls', says IAI.
US subsidiary of BAE Systems provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
Open architecture technology from BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada will be part of USAF full-spectrum intelligence.