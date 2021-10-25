To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Joint initiative targets small UAS threat

25th October 2021 - 12:43 GMT | by Scott Gourley in California

Members of the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron in the UAE demonstrate the use of a Dronebuster for C-sUAS. (Photo: USAF/Tech Sgt Kat Justen)

The Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office embodies a focused and targeted approach across the US armed services to develop a toolkit of solutions.

Against a growing plethora of tactical solutions to deal with the small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) threat, US Army representatives utilised the recent AUSA annual meeting in Washington DC, to describe a consolidated approach.

Representing the new Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO), US Army COL Rob Hensley characterised the use of sUAS – also known as Group 1-3 UAS – as ‘low-cost/high-reward’ ISR and lethal-attack threats.

‘The US is facing a variety of threats, everywhere from strategic near-peer competitors to regional powers, along with failed weak states, criminal organisations and even hobbyists who present a hazard …

