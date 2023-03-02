To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Polish Army signs new agreement for over a thousand armoured vehicles

2nd March 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

HSW will deliver four pre-series Borsuk amphibious IFVs for Polish Army testing this year. (Photo: Polish MoD)

Poland's defence minister has inked a deal with manufacturer HSW for 1,000 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, plus 400 specialist vehicles based on the same chassis, and the country is also looking to rapidly acquire a heavy IFV to deploy alongside its new Abrams tank fleet.

On 28 February, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak signed a framework agreement with Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) for 1,400 armoured vehicles for the Polish Army. 

The contract covers 1,000 Borsuk amphibious IFVs plus nearly 400 specialist vehicles (Żuk reconnaissance vehicles, Gekon technical support vehicles, Gotem medevac vehicles, Oset command-post vehicles and Ares CBRN reconnaissance models). All will be based on the same basic universal modular tracked chassis platform.

The Borsuk IFV will be armed with the HSW/WB Electronics-developed ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret with Bushmaster MK44S 30mm cannon and an antitank missile launcher (presently the Rafael Spike).

This year HSW will deliver four pre-series vehicles

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

