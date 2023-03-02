Polish Army signs new agreement for over a thousand armoured vehicles
On 28 February, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak signed a framework agreement with Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) for 1,400 armoured vehicles for the Polish Army.
The contract covers 1,000 Borsuk amphibious IFVs plus nearly 400 specialist vehicles (Żuk reconnaissance vehicles, Gekon technical support vehicles, Gotem medevac vehicles, Oset command-post vehicles and Ares CBRN reconnaissance models). All will be based on the same basic universal modular tracked chassis platform.
The Borsuk IFV will be armed with the HSW/WB Electronics-developed ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret with Bushmaster MK44S 30mm cannon and an antitank missile launcher (presently the Rafael Spike).
This year HSW will deliver four pre-series vehicles
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army seeks new bridge demolition capabilities
The project will explore using uncrewed devices to place charges at critical locations, among other areas.
-
IDEX 2023: Ukraine accelerates shift to Western artillery systems
Details are emerging of new Ukrainian 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and 300mm mobile rocket launcher.
-
Counter-drone solutions from East and West proliferate at IDEX 2023
There was no shortage of UAVs on display at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, and many companies brought their counter-drone systems too.