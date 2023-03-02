Polish Army signs new agreement for over a thousand armoured vehicles

On 28 February, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak signed a framework agreement with Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) for 1,400 armoured vehicles for the Polish Army.

The contract covers 1,000 Borsuk amphibious IFVs plus nearly 400 specialist vehicles (Żuk reconnaissance vehicles, Gekon technical support vehicles, Gotem medevac vehicles, Oset command-post vehicles and Ares CBRN reconnaissance models). All will be based on the same basic universal modular tracked chassis platform.

The Borsuk IFV will be armed with the HSW/WB Electronics-developed ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret with Bushmaster MK44S 30mm cannon and an antitank missile launcher (presently the Rafael Spike).

This year HSW will deliver four pre-series vehicles