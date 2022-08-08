Poland advances plans for new armoured vehicles from South Korea

Poland plans to field more than 1,000 K2 MBTs, from both Korean and local production plants. (Photo: Hyundai Rotem)

Poland has released further details of its ambitious plans to stock up rapidly on new tanks and self-propelled howitzers of Korean design, involving over 1,000 K2 MBTs and 600 K9 SPHs. Some will replace equipment supplied to Ukraine, but the bulk of production will be for expansion of the army.