Poland advances plans for new armoured vehicles from South Korea
On 27 July, the Polish Minister of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak signed a framework agreement for the purchase of 1,000 Hyundai Rotem K2 MBTs and over 600 Hanwha K9 SPHs, to be partly manufactured in Poland, plus 48 KAI FA-50 jets.
This represents a rapid restocking of Poland’s inventories. Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw donated over 200 of its T-72 MBTs to Kyiv, and a few weeks ago another 200-plus PT-91 tanks. An urgent need to find replacements lead to Poland ‘fast-tracking’ the acquisition of 116 M1A1SA Abrams MBTs from US Army stocks, but this only fills part
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
USSOCOM acquires Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kit
Eolian Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK) are intended to significantly reduce risk to soldiers during mission execution. They will provide US Special Operations Command operators with the ability to connect to remote sites and personnel for face-to-face collaboration.
-
Clavister awarded European Defence Fund research project for UGV technologies
Under the Convoy Operations with Manned-unManneD Systems (COMMANDS) project, Clavister will receive around €530,000 of EDF funding.
-
US approves Patriot sale to Saudi Arabia and THAAD sale to UAE
Following Joe Biden’s visit to the nations last month, two possible missile deals have been approved with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
-
British Boxer MIVs to get more powerful engines
British Army Boxer MIVs will be equipped with more powerful engines after Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and WFEL selected Rolls-Royce Solutions UK to supply MTU 8v 199 TS21 engines.