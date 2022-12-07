Poland's South Korean armoured vehicle fleets take shape as deliveries begin

On 6 December the Polish MoD accepted initial delivery of its first Hanwha K2 MBTs and K9 SPHs.

The first shipment arriving at the port of Gdynia is the result of a framework agreement signed in July this year followed by a contract signed at the end of August.

This covered 180 K2 MBTs for delivery from 2022-2025, valued at $3.37 billion with a logistic and training package, and 212 K9A1 in years 2022-2026, valued on USD 2.4 bln. The first delivery contained 10 K2s and 24 K9s.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda attended ceremony with assist of Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish minister of defence