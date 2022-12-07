Poland's South Korean armoured vehicle fleets take shape as deliveries begin
On 6 December the Polish MoD accepted initial delivery of its first Hanwha K2 MBTs and K9 SPHs.
The first shipment arriving at the port of Gdynia is the result of a framework agreement signed in July this year followed by a contract signed at the end of August.
This covered 180 K2 MBTs for delivery from 2022-2025, valued at $3.37 billion with a logistic and training package, and 212 K9A1 in years 2022-2026, valued on USD 2.4 bln. The first delivery contained 10 K2s and 24 K9s.
President of Poland Andrzej Duda attended ceremony with assist of Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish minister of defence, Eom
