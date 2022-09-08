MSPO 2022: Hanwha Defense wants cooperation, not competition with Polish industry
South Korean company Hanwha Defense and Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) continued their long-standing relationship on 7 September by signing an MoU during the MSPO exhibition in Kielce, Poland.
The two parties agreed to work together on the production, servicing, lifecycle cost and future development of K9 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), as well as IFVs and multiple launch rocket systems.
Specifics include modernising K9s to the K9PL configuration.
Most importantly, the MoU establishes specific roles for Polish and South Korean industrial partners in the project to procure 672 K9-family SPHs for the Polish Land Forces, as well as MRO and modernisation
