Land Warfare

Abrams SEPv3 selection poses intriguing questions for Poland

20th July 2021 - 18:11 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

An M1A2 SEPv3 tank fires at multiple range targets during a US Army exercise in April 2021. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Melissa Lessard)

How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak announced on 14 July that Poland will procure the most advanced variant of the General Dynamics Land Systems M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (MBT).

According to a Polish MoD statement, 250 M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 3 (SEPv3) tanks will be ordered — sufficient to equip four tank battalions. About 15 tanks will be used for training purposes.

Shephard understands that the new tanks will partially replace the 400-strong fleet of T-72M/M1 MBTs in Polish service. 

The initial batch of SEPv3s will be delivered in ...

