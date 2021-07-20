Abrams SEPv3 selection poses intriguing questions for Poland

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak announced on 14 July that Poland will procure the most advanced variant of the General Dynamics Land Systems M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (MBT).

According to a Polish MoD statement, 250 M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 3 (SEPv3) tanks will be ordered — sufficient to equip four tank battalions. About 15 tanks will be used for training purposes.

Shephard understands that the new tanks will partially replace the 400-strong fleet of T-72M/M1 MBTs in Polish service.

The initial batch of SEPv3s will be delivered in ...