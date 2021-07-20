Abrams SEPv3 selection poses intriguing questions for Poland

UK IPA report shows some acquisition improvements
Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak announced on 14 July that Poland will procure the most advanced variant of the General Dynamics Land Systems M1A2 Abrams main battle tank (MBT).
According to a Polish MoD statement, 250 M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 3 (SEPv3) tanks will be ordered — sufficient to equip four tank battalions. About 15 tanks will be used for training purposes.
Shephard understands that the new tanks will partially replace the 400-strong fleet of T-72M/M1 MBTs in Polish service.
Collins Aerospace continues support for the ADF by providing next-generation Digital Terminal Control Systems.
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.
The Javelin JV is to provide engineering services for users in the US and UK.
EODH will build protection sets for Boxer, Dingo and Leopard 2 armoured vehicles.
Sydney-based DroneShield sells RfOne MKII long-range sensors to the Australian Army.