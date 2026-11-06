Can NATO’s CUAS marketplace turn urgent demand into deliveries?
NATO has launched a new counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) marketplace which lists evaluated solutions allowing allied nations to more quickly procure equipment without bid processes or evaluation. The initiative is expected to support US$40 billion in spending over the next decade.
The marketplace is part of Drone Edge, a scheme launched at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey in July. It will allow countries to procure these solutions directly from the NATO catalogue without any further tender process.
NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) has evaluated and selected 16 solutions from five companies: Alta Ares, Axon Enterprise, Northrop Grumman, OSL UK
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