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Can NATO’s CUAS marketplace turn urgent demand into deliveries?

6th November 2026 - 17:02 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Activities at Latvia’s Selija military range are supporting NATO’s marketplace programme. (Photo: US Army)

Framework contracts and leasing options aim to shorten acquisition timelines, while manufacturing partnerships could help suppliers scale production to meet allied demand.

NATO has launched a new counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) marketplace which lists evaluated solutions allowing allied nations to more quickly procure equipment without bid processes or evaluation. The initiative is expected to support US$40 billion in spending over the next decade.

The marketplace is part of Drone Edge, a scheme launched at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey in July. It will allow countries to procure these solutions directly from the NATO catalogue without any further tender process.

NATO’s Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) has evaluated and selected 16 solutions from five companies: Alta Ares, Axon Enterprise, Northrop Grumman, OSL UK

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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