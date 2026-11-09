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Clearer military requirements could unlock UGV market growth

9th November 2026 - 08:03 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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The Termit is a medium UGV developed by Tencore that can be configured for logistics support, CASEVAC and combat operations. (Photo: Tencore)

Western armies continue to test uncrewed ground vehicles, but wider procurement will depend on turning ambitions for autonomy into defined operational roles and funded requirements.

We are, according to some, in the age of autonomy. With uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) integral to modern combat, and uncrewed ground systems (UGVs) now claiming their place in the sun, the next step forward will be ever-higher levels of autonomy. However, there also appears to be a widening gulf between this perception and the reality on the ground.

While UGVs have proven their effectiveness in Ukraine, causing governments around the globe to announce they will start integrating them into their armed forces, actual uptake has been slow and haphazard. Outside of Ukraine and Israel, the adoption of UGVs remains

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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