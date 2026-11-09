Clearer military requirements could unlock UGV market growth

We are, according to some, in the age of autonomy. With uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) integral to modern combat, and uncrewed ground systems (UGVs) now claiming their place in the sun, the next step forward will be ever-higher levels of autonomy. However, there also appears to be a widening gulf between this perception and the reality on the ground.

While UGVs have proven their effectiveness in Ukraine, causing governments around the globe to announce they will start integrating them into their armed forces, actual uptake has been slow and haphazard. Outside of Ukraine and Israel, the adoption of UGVs remains