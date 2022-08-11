To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Poland issues tender to repair SAM system chassis

11th August 2022 - 13:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

POlish 2K12 Kub SAM system. (Photo: Alf van Beem)

Poland requires industry support for MRO of SAM loader/transporter vehicles.

The Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) has issued a tender for repair of loader/transporter vehicles, with a 5 September deadline for responses.

Work will include the repair of special 2T7M vehicles. The 2T7M is a modified ZIL-131 chassis configured to carry 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful) SAMs.

The contractor will also be required to perform MRO services with the BAZ-5939 chassis for the 9T217 TZM reload vehicle, which functions with the 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko) SAM system.

The MND did not divulge the potential value of the contract in an 8 August post on the official EU tenders database, but it did state that the contract will run from 30 September 2022 to 30 June 2023.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us