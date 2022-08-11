Poland issues tender to repair SAM system chassis
The Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) has issued a tender for repair of loader/transporter vehicles, with a 5 September deadline for responses.
Work will include the repair of special 2T7M vehicles. The 2T7M is a modified ZIL-131 chassis configured to carry 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful) SAMs.
The contractor will also be required to perform MRO services with the BAZ-5939 chassis for the 9T217 TZM reload vehicle, which functions with the 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko) SAM system.
The MND did not divulge the potential value of the contract in an 8 August post on the official EU tenders database, but it did state that the contract will run from 30 September 2022 to 30 June 2023.
