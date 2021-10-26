Elderly Kub makes way for Spyder

The Czech MoD has formally ordered four batteries of the Rafael Spyder that will be delivered by 2026 and will be operated for at least 20 years.

This decision means that the 2K12 KUB (SA-6 'Gainful') ground-based air defence (GBAD) system will be retired after about 50 years of Czech service.

Spyder will equip the 25th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment in Strakonice. Each battery will comprise a radar, four launcher devices, a charging vehicle and C2 systems mounted on an 8x8 Tatra 815 Series 7 chassis.

Lt Col Vlastimila Cyprisová, spokesperson for Public Affairs Office of the General Staff of the Czech Armed …