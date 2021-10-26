To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elderly Kub makes way for Spyder

26th October 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

2K12 KUB is in service since the 70s and requires frequent repair interventions (photo - Czech MoD)

In service with the Czechoslovak Army (and then the Czech Armed Forces) since the 1970s, the 'technically and morally outdated' 2K12 KUB will be replaced by Rafael Spyder ground-based air defence systems.

The Czech MoD has formally ordered four batteries of the Rafael Spyder that will be delivered by 2026 and will be operated for at least 20 years.

This decision means that the 2K12 KUB (SA-6 'Gainful') ground-based air defence (GBAD) system will be retired after about 50 years of Czech service.

Spyder will equip the 25th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment in Strakonice. Each battery will comprise a radar, four launcher devices, a charging vehicle and C2 systems mounted on an 8x8 Tatra 815 Series 7 chassis.

Lt Col Vlastimila Cyprisová, spokesperson for Public Affairs Office of the General Staff of the Czech Armed …

