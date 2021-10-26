Elderly Kub makes way for Spyder

Lithuania receives Unimog trucks
The procurement of 5t trucks for the army is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the Lithuanian Armed Forces fleet.
The Czech MoD has formally ordered four batteries of the Rafael Spyder that will be delivered by 2026 and will be operated for at least 20 years.
This decision means that the 2K12 KUB (SA-6 'Gainful') ground-based air defence (GBAD) system will be retired after about 50 years of Czech service.
Spyder will equip the 25th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment in Strakonice. Each battery will comprise a radar, four launcher devices, a charging vehicle and C2 systems mounted on an 8x8 Tatra 815 Series 7 chassis.
Lt Col Vlastimila Cyprisová, spokesperson for Public Affairs Office of the General Staff of the Czech Armed
Who will be the launch customer for the Lazanski 8x8 vehicle?
GM Defense has developed a battery pack that offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally. It also allows vehicles to be built in multiple configurations and offers an upgrade path for legacy GM Defense vehicles.
Major players such as Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and S&T Motiv were all out in force at this year's Seoul ADEX with new equipment for land forces.
Netherlands defence procurement agency DMO has placed an order with Rheinmetall for artillery ammunition.
Ending a two-year risk mitigation activity, Rheinmetall has submitted its best and final offer to meet an Australian IFV requirement.