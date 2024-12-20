Poland declares capability for Wisła medium-range air defence system
Poland has declared Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the first battery of Poland’s Wisła medium-range air defence programme, which is built around Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). Poland declared Basic Operational Capability last year.
IBCS is a command and control system that unifies current and future systems regardless of source, service or domain
In 2018, the Polish government selected IBCS to serve as the core for its Wisła modernisation programme, becoming the first US ally to acquire the system.
The country’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) declared IOC of the first battery on 18 December and a second battery is expected to achieve IOC by the end of 2024.
In February, the US and Polish governments signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) for IBCS to also serve as the core battle management command and control system for Poland’s Narew short-range air defence programme. This is in addition to phase two of the Wisła medium-range air defence programme.
Prior to the LOA signed in February, Northrop Grumman and Poland’s MND signed an offset agreement enhancing Polish defence capabilities through Northrop Grumman technology transfers. These transfers are designed to help Polish industry to manufacture, integrate and test IBCS’ critical defence technologies.
