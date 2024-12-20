To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland declares capability for Wisła medium-range air defence system

20th December 2024 - 11:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A second Wisła battery is expected to be declared for IOC this year. (Photo: Polish MND)

Poland has been investing heavily in new defence equipment, including billions-of-dollars in air defence systems such as Narew and Wisła to provide multi-tier coverage, as well as in C2 systems such as IBCS.

Poland has declared Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the first battery of Poland’s Wisła medium-range air defence programme, which is built around Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). Poland declared Basic Operational Capability last year.

IBCS is a command and control system that unifies current and future systems regardless of source, service or domain

In 2018, the Polish government selected IBCS to serve as the core for its Wisła modernisation programme, becoming the first US ally to acquire the system.

The country’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) declared IOC of the first battery on 18 December and a second battery is expected to achieve IOC by the end of 2024.

In February, the US and Polish governments signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) for IBCS to also serve as the core battle management command and control system for Poland’s Narew short-range air defence programme. This is in addition to phase two of the Wisła medium-range air defence programme.

Prior to the LOA signed in February, Northrop Grumman and Poland’s MND signed an offset agreement enhancing Polish defence capabilities through Northrop Grumman technology transfers. These transfers are designed to help Polish industry to manufacture, integrate and test IBCS’ critical defence technologies.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

