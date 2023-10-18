Polish Wisla air-defence communications node delivered

Poland’s Armament Authority has accepted delivery of PGZ (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa) truck-mounted Mobile Communications Centre (MCC1) after the system completed technical evaluation and testing.

A contract for the MCC1 was signed in 2021 with Poland’s Armament Inspectorate of the Ministry of National Defence. The communications system will form part of the broader Wisla medium-range air and missile defence system.

MCC1 has been designed to consist of a lattice mast and C4I systems mounted on a five-axle twin-cab Jelcz truck which has space for system operators.

Testing included a demonstration of the mast and radio communications systems.

MCC1, as part of the Wisla programme, will