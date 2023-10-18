To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Polish Wisla air-defence communications node delivered

18th October 2023 - 09:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The MCC1 has been designed to feature a lattice mast and C4I systems. (Photo: Polish Armaments Authority)

Poland's Mobile Communications Centre (MCC1) has passed an important milestone and will support the country's Wisla missile defence system.

Poland’s Armament Authority has accepted delivery of PGZ (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa) truck-mounted Mobile Communications Centre (MCC1) after the system completed technical evaluation and testing.

A contract for the MCC1 was signed in 2021 with Poland’s Armament Inspectorate of the Ministry of National Defence. The communications system will form part of the broader Wisla medium-range air and missile defence system.

MCC1 has been designed to consist of a lattice mast and C4I systems mounted on a five-axle twin-cab Jelcz truck which has space for system operators.

Testing included a demonstration of the mast and radio communications systems.

MCC1, as part of the Wisla programme, will

