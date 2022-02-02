South Korea continues production of tanks and wheeled AFVs

US Army orders M240L machine guns
US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.
The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) continues to benefit from new orders and ongoing production of AFVs, including both tracked and wheeled armour.
On 27 December 2021, the Defense Production Promotion Committee endorsed a plan to begin series production of a command variant of the Hyundai Rotem K808 8x8 vehicle.
This 8x8 armoured command post vehicle for the ROKA will be acquired with a budget of KRW1.51 trillion ($1.2 billion) from 2022-29. This sum of money indicates numerous vehicles will be procured, but no number has been divulged.
Then, in late January, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced that
NATO planners will have to consider the capabilities of the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO short-range air defence systems.
The Pearson Engineering approach to providing scalable battlefield mobility, counter-mobility and survivability has evolved. Driven by a need to help combat vehicles such as Main Battle Tanks to defend, move and fight on a battlefield which is predicted to become ever more sprawling and complex, Pearson Engineering has developed SLICE.
The K9 155mm self-propelled howitzer has achieved its largest export sale to date, with the Egyptian Army lodging a large order.
US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.
New assault rifles are just one new piece of equipment on the agenda for the Bangladesh Army.