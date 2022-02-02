South Korea continues production of tanks and wheeled AFVs

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) continues to benefit from new orders and ongoing production of AFVs, including both tracked and wheeled armour.

On 27 December 2021, the Defense Production Promotion Committee endorsed a plan to begin series production of a command variant of the Hyundai Rotem K808 8x8 vehicle.

This 8x8 armoured command post vehicle for the ROKA will be acquired with a budget of KRW1.51 trillion ($1.2 billion) from 2022-29. This sum of money indicates numerous vehicles will be procured, but no number has been divulged.

Then, in late January, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced that