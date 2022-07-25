Sign of the times: Poland receives first Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 batch amid tank spending spree

One of seven Abrams SEPv2 on its way to Poland. The US is delivering 28 of these MBTs to the Polish Army for training purposes, out of a 250-tank order. (Photo: Polish MoD)

Poland has 250 M1A2 Abrams MBTs on order and the first batch of seven arrived in mid-July. A total of 116 M1A1 Abrams MBTs from surplus US stocks are also likely to be upgraded to the M1A2 SEPv3 standard.