Shephard's DSEI 2025 Show News Portal is live

1st September 2025 - 16:45 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

Join Shephard for the latest news from DSEI 2025.

Keep up to date with all the latest developments in the run-up to DSEI 2025 with Shephard's Show News Portal.

The portal is your go-to source for comprehensive news and in-depth analysis from our expert journalists and defence analysts covering DSEI 2025 – delivering exclusive insights, breaking stories and on-the-ground reporting from Europe's leading defence and security event.

Thanks to our sponsor BAE Systems, all stories are free-to-view for the duration of this microsite.

Shephard will be reporting live from DSEI through 9-12 September. Access all the latest headlines by clicking the portal link below.

Shephard's DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

BAE Systems
