Otokar and Milrem team to develop uncrewed systems

Milrem-Otokar co-operation will involve the existing fleet of both companies. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

The companies signed an agreement to explore opportunities for uncrewed and remote-controlled ground vehicles.

Estonian company Milrem Robotics announced on 30 September that it signed a teaming agreement with

Turkish firm Otokar earlier that month during the DSEI 2021 exhibition in London, to merge know-how and resources for the development of autonomous technologies in uncrewed and robotic military vehicles.

The cooperation will entail working with the existing fleet of vehicles of both companies and introducing new systems by developing intelligent functions, encryption and safety features as well as environmental awareness and hybridisation.

Milrem Robotics heads the iMUGS consortium that was awarded €30.6 million ($37.4 million) from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme to develop a European standardized UGV system.

Otokar has 34 years of experience in military vehicles and provides products and services to more than 55 end-users in more than 35 countries. Nearly 33,000 vehicles made by the Turkish company are actively used in NATO and UN missions in different climates and geographies around the world.