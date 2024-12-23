NZ begins modernisation of its tactical vehicle fleet

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is awaiting two new types of tactical utility vehicles from Spain as replacements for long-serving platforms. This represents New Zealand’s first significant defence procurement from Spain.

After signing a contract with UROVESA on 20 November, the NZDF announced that the two vehicle types being procured are the VAMTAC CK3 medium vehicle and VAMTAC ST5 light vehicle. They are being obtained in quantities of 40 and 20 respectively.

The CK3, referred to as the Utility Vehicle Medum, General Variant, has a 4t payload capacity and it is 6.34m long and 2.3m wide. The ST5,