NP Aerospace brings life to Jankel as others eye it as Land Mobility Programme partner
NP Aerospace has completed an increase in its vehicle adaptation and manufacture capability to meet increased orders, particularly new and renewed orders from the second half of 2024.
The company is currently in the process of assembling and integrating over 150 specialist armoured vehicle systems with officials expecting more in the medium term.
The vehicle systems in assembly, range from complete civilian armoured vehicles and fully integrated tactical vehicles to armoured cab sub-systems.
NP Aerospace completed the purchase of the assets of Jankel Armouring in June 2024 and has novated several of that company’s contracts, most notably from Belgium for the remainder of their LTTV fleet.
Additionally, NP Aerospace reports that it has received a further two contracts from undisclosed customers for armoured vehicles and is currently delivering on nine different vehicle assembly and integration contracts from four customers.
The company’s forward motion with Jankel’s assets has put it in the sights of various overseas companies which are looking for a way to meet the local manufacturing requirement of the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme.
Likely bidders for the requirement looking for a hot production line include Oshkosh, Thales and Patria with the latter already signing an agreement with Babcock, which has several possible lines, as part of an effort to offer the Finnish company’s 6x6 vehicle.
More from Land Warfare
Thales targets requirements with Xtraim digital weapon sight and reveals that thousands have already been sold
The sight can be used by soldiers wearing night-vision goggles if required and has an all-in-one architecture that combines conventional red-dot and thermal imaging technologies.
US Army to launch hunt for new artillery
The search will look at existing artillery with an acknowledgement that a large part of the effect from the weapons comes from the munitions used.
Six HIMARS rocket launchers to arrive in Estonia by mid-2025
Lockheed Martin has handed over six new HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Estonia, which will “soon” be ready to be integrated into the country’s defence forces’ arsenal.
Avon Protection unveils new MITR-M1 Half Mask
The mask, according to Avon Protection, is ideal for personnel operating in a low-to-mid-level threat environment, including those special operations and military staff.