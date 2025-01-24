NP Aerospace brings life to Jankel as others eye it as Land Mobility Programme partner

NP Aerospace has completed an increase in its vehicle adaptation and manufacture capability to meet increased orders, particularly new and renewed orders from the second half of 2024.

The company is currently in the process of assembling and integrating over 150 specialist armoured vehicle systems with officials expecting more in the medium term.

The vehicle systems in assembly, range from complete civilian armoured vehicles and fully integrated tactical vehicles to armoured cab sub-systems.

Related Articles

Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium

Jankel ramps up LTTV production for Belgium with 2023 completion in mind

Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicle deliveries to Belgium to restart next year

NP Aerospace completed the purchase of the assets of Jankel Armouring in June 2024 and has novated several of that company’s contracts, most notably from Belgium for the remainder of their LTTV fleet.

Additionally, NP Aerospace reports that it has received a further two contracts from undisclosed customers for armoured vehicles and is currently delivering on nine different vehicle assembly and integration contracts from four customers.

The company’s forward motion with Jankel’s assets has put it in the sights of various overseas companies which are looking for a way to meet the local manufacturing requirement of the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme.

Likely bidders for the requirement looking for a hot production line include Oshkosh, Thales and Patria with the latter already signing an agreement with Babcock, which has several possible lines, as part of an effort to offer the Finnish company’s 6x6 vehicle.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

LTTV