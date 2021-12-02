Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium

Egypt eyes Hanwha K9 Thunder howitzers
The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the export of K9 Thunder howitzers with Egypt at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.
Jankel announced on 30 November that its Light Tactical Transport Vehicle (LTTV) has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance and is now moving to full production under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms in 2022.
Unveiled at DSEi in September 2019 and displayed again at the event in 2021, the LTTV is designed to be a modular and configurable tactical support vehicle with removable mission modules that enable it to be re-roled rapidly.
In order to deliver this platform to Belgium, Jankel established a dedicated production capability based in the UK's Midlands in September 2021.
The LTTV order follows an earlier production contract to supply the Belgian MoD with over 100 Fox Rapid Reaction Vehicles (RRV), based on a modified COTS Toyota chassis.
Alongside a user-configurable, integrated suite of military subsystems that includes a removable ballistic protection kit, a rollover protection system, weapon mounts and communications fit, the platform will provide full interoperability with the Fox fleet of tactical vehicles.
According to Jankel, LTTV has already attracted the attention of several other countries and is of particular interest to those already operating the Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG.
WZL1 will supply mobile comms nodes for the Wisla missile defence system and PGZ-Narew is providing integration services for the Narew SHORAD network.
Alcon's upgrade kit is a ready-made solution to mitigate the added weight of vehicle armour on the Land Cruiser platform.
The German Armed Forces have been running trials with one prototype of the 1A3 version featuring a full conversion kit and one Marder 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.
While Russian military chiefs hail the imminent adoption into service of the first BMPT Terminator, serious questions still surround the combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness of the heavy tank support vehicle.
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.