Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium

Jankel has established a dedicated LTTV production line. (Photo: Jankel)

The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.

Jankel announced on 30 November that its Light Tactical Transport Vehicle (LTTV) has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance and is now moving to full production under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms in 2022.

Unveiled at DSEi in September 2019 and displayed again at the event in 2021, the LTTV is designed to be a modular and configurable tactical support vehicle with removable mission modules that enable it to be re-roled rapidly.

In order to deliver this platform to Belgium, Jankel established a dedicated production capability based in the UK's Midlands in September 2021.

The LTTV order follows an earlier production contract to supply the Belgian MoD with over 100 Fox Rapid Reaction Vehicles (RRV), based on a modified COTS Toyota chassis.

Alongside a user-configurable, integrated suite of military subsystems that includes a removable ballistic protection kit, a rollover protection system, weapon mounts and communications fit, the platform will provide full interoperability with the Fox fleet of tactical vehicles.

According to Jankel, LTTV has already attracted the attention of several other countries and is of particular interest to those already operating the Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG.