Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicle deliveries to Belgium to restart next year

26th September 2024 - 12:23 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

﻿The LTTV has been designed as a modular and configurable tactical support vehicle with removable mission modules. It can have a payload of more than 3,000kg. (Photo: NP Aerospace)

NP Aerospace has taken over Jankel’s contract to supply and support Belgium’s LTTV vehicle fleet after acquiring Jankel Armouring’s assets, following Jankel's administration in early 2024.

Belgium has ordered 87 Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicles (LTTV), the final part of an order for 199 of the Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG-based vehicles, which was originally placed in February 2018. Deliveries could start as early as next year.

The new contract to deliver the remaining vehicles follows NP Aerospace’s acquisition of the assets of Jankel Armouring which was announced on 10 June 2024. Jankel went into administration in February this year and the last of the 112 vehicles manufactured by Jankel were believed to have been handed over to Belgium shortly after.

The contract also included lifetime in-service support

