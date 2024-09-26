Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicle deliveries to Belgium to restart next year
Belgium has ordered 87 Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicles (LTTV), the final part of an order for 199 of the Mercedes-Benz UNIMOG-based vehicles, which was originally placed in February 2018. Deliveries could start as early as next year.
The new contract to deliver the remaining vehicles follows NP Aerospace’s acquisition of the assets of Jankel Armouring which was announced on 10 June 2024. Jankel went into administration in February this year and the last of the 112 vehicles manufactured by Jankel were believed to have been handed over to Belgium shortly after.
The contract also included lifetime in-service support
