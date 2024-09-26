Jankel Light Tactical Transport Vehicle deliveries to Belgium to restart next year

﻿The LTTV has been designed as a modular and configurable tactical support vehicle with removable mission modules. It can have a payload of more than 3,000kg. (Photo: NP Aerospace)

NP Aerospace has taken over Jankel’s contract to supply and support Belgium’s LTTV vehicle fleet after acquiring Jankel Armouring’s assets, following Jankel's administration in early 2024.