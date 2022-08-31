Jankel ramps up LTTV production for Belgium with 2023 completion in mind
Jankel on 31 August announced that its Light Tactical Transport Vehicle (LTTV) production programme for the Belgian MoD has entered full-rate production.
More than 15 UK-built vehicles per month are already being delivered to the MoD with production being ramped up to 25 this month, Jankel noted in a statement, adding: ‘The production plan aligns with a re-profiled delivery schedule following COVID and recent supply chain constraints.’
Based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog chassis, the LTTV will equip the combat support and combat service support elements of the Belgian SOF and the Belgian Army's two Ranger battalions.
They will replace legacy Unimog platforms in service with the SOF and will participate in international and domestic special operations missions.
The LTTV features removable mission modules for logistics, combat ambulance and troop transport.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total value of the 199-vehicle LTTV programme at $71.5 million. Deliveries were originally due to begin in 2019 but they were delayed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘From September [2022] onwards, the production rate accelerates further with the delivery of all 199 vehicles set for completion in 2023,’ Jankel noted.
